Home Credit at 10 pays forward

Home Credit Philippines, in celebration of its 10th anniversary, has recently hosted festive events for its 14,000-strong employees.

For the first time in the leading consumer finance company’s history, nationwide celebrations in various resorts and convention centers were organized for its employees, their families and friends.

To ensure maximum enjoyment, over 6,700 employees from Metro Manila and nearby provinces were treated to a magical day at the Enchanted Kingdom.

The theme park was closed for two days exclusively for the event. Employees were given two regular day-pass tickets, pocket money, a free souvenir photo, and a transportation subsidy.

In addition, each employee was also allowed to bring up to five guests.

“True to its commitment of “No small roles. Everyone is important,” the rest of the employees from HCPH’s 30 local offices from 12 regions celebrated in nearby resorts and convention centers to enjoy various outdoor and water activities.

The Home Credit family has grown significantly since its first year of operation in the Philippines.

It started with 158 employees and have now reached an impressive number of 14,000 in just 10 years.

With this expansion, stronger employee engagement is needed to ensure that our workforce is in their best mental and physical condition.

“We recognize the valuable role our employees play in the company’s success. As a response, we provide them with opportunities to achieve personal victories and focus on other aspects of their lives, including their mental health,” said Alpha Omega Aquino, HCPH chief people officer.

This work break, in celebration of Home Credit’s 10th anniversary, is just one of Home Credit’s projects to promote work-life balance.