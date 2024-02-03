GTBA chief sees foreign arrivals hitting 8 million in 2024

Foreign tourist arrivals in the Philippines are expected to inch closer to pre-pandemic levels this year as the government strives to pump prime economic activity after subsequent global shocks.

The Global Tourism Business Association, led by industry veteran Michelle Taylan, has been at the forefront of skills development, trainings, and discussion on best practices related to tourism in preparation for the new normal boom in travel following years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Taylan is optimistic the Philippines will be able to achieve 8 million foreign arrivals this year, after the strong performance in 2023 wherein the country exceeded its original target of 4.8-million visitors. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco previously estimated 2024 foreign arrival to hit 7.7 million.

“Our 2023 arrivals really surprised all of us and this is a good sign, a positive sign that we are headed on the right track and we are bouncing back strongly ,” Taylan said.

Among the travel trends which she identified include demand for the business-leisure or Bleisure segment, as well as longer stays among guests.

“There has been an evident shift and change in priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s becoming more evident now,” Taylan said. “You can see that more people are starting to realize that they don’t need to choose between work and vacation now, because the trend is moving towards hybrid and remote setups.”

Taylan who serves as chairman of GTBA also took note of the government’s efforts to push through with infrastructure development and ease of doing business in order to attract more foreign investments into the country.

President Bongbong Marcos recently touted that the Philippines has recovered from the impact of COVID-19 as well as external shocks like the Russia-Ukraine war. “Our country was able to weather a lot of storms and now that we are finally back on our feet, the work begins so that we may be able to sustain our momentum,” Taylan said.