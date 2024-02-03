DICT foils cyber attack on OWWA website traced to Chinese tech

The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Saturday said it has prevented a cyber attack to take down the website of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

“There was an attack to take down OWWA (website)… but it did not materialize because we were able to counterattack it,” DICT Undersecretary for Cybersecurity Jeff Ian Dy said.

Dy who guested at the Saturday News Forum, said they were able to trace the command and control center of the cyber attackers to China Unicom or China United Network Communications Group, which is a Chinese state-owned telecommunications company.

"We need to coordinate with them," Dy said, but quickly clarified that the Chinese government may not be directly involved in the cyberattack.

“What we can say is that the threat actors were operating from within Chinese territory,” he said.

Dy added that this is the reason they are investing in technology to fortify the government’s critical infrastructure amid current and emerging cybersecurity threats.

He identified two fronts in countering threats posed by hackers and malign use of artificial intelligence — measures within government and the private sector.

Within the government, Dy said there are laws that could be prioritized in Congress to counter those threats, including the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Bill, Cybersecurity Bill and a bill on foreign interference, which also includes countering cognitive warfare or the propaganda being spewed by foreign sources.

Late last year, several websites of government agencies were attacked such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., which was hit by a ransomware attack that resulted in the leak of its data.

The websites of the Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine National Police and Department of Science and Technology were also hacked.

Dy said the DICT’s budget in cybersecurity, as promised by legislators, was increased by a P150 million, which would greatly help in fighting cybersecurity threats, the official said.

In the private sector, Dy said the DICT is discussing with the Presidential Communications Office and media entities a campaign highlighting verified or trusted websites, to inform and warn the public about misleading or deceptive information on the cyberspace.

Among the threats identified by the DICT are those posed by hackers, artificial intelligence-generated robocalls and the need to secure submarine cables, which are critical to the operations of the country’s business process outsourcing sector.