Chinabank on cloud

As part of its ongoing digital transformation to deliver exceptional customer service and experience, Chinabank modernized its Customer Contact Center solution with Genesys Cloud, a suite of cloud services for enterprise-grade communications, collaboration and contact-center management.

It is expected to boost Chinabank’s customer-support capabilities, creating opportunities to better serve and deepen relationships with its customers.

“Chinabank’s customer base is continuously growing at a fast pace. Consumer banking segment championed this project to ensure that we are equipped to consistently meet high service standards. This technology can enable us to intelligently manage our operations and productivity for the contact center, collections, and outbound telesales unit,” consumer banking segment head Aloysius Alday Jr. said.

The migration from Chinabank’s on-premise contact center system to the robust cloud-based platform was completed successfully with no service interruption. The new system went live on 17 January 2024.

“We are committed to providing the attention and support our customers deserve, engaging them with empathy and a sense of urgency in responding to their inquiries and concerns. To handle the growing call volume and ensure consistently high level of customer support, we need a robust, scalable solution with flexible and agile methods that can be deployed quickly and updated without downtime,” CCC head Cristina Perez said.

The first phase of the implementation focused on Cloud IVR (Interactive Voice Response) integration and automatic outbound campaign tools to improve the speed and precision of processing and routing a large volume of inbound and outbound calls.

This provides flexibility in the call-routing scheme to suit business strategy, as well as enhances efficiency and customer engagement because every time customers call the Chinabank Hotline, they get in contact with the appropriate resource fast.

“With its exceptional resilience and near-zero downtime, Genesys Cloud provides Chinabank with unparalleled reliability and operational continuity,” chief technology officer Francis Andre de los Santos said.

The implementation of Genesys Cloud is in line with Chinabank’s Cloud-First policy to drive innovation and responsiveness to customers’ needs and the changing business landscape.

“By embracing cloud-native technologies, we are enhancing performance, scalability, cost-effectiveness and, more important, service delivery,” chief innovation and transformation officer Delfin Jay Sabido IX said.