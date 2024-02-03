Butuan RTC employee sacked over corruption

An employee from the Butuan City Regional Trial Court was terminated by the Supreme Court over allegations of gross misconduct.

The SC disclosed on Friday that the employee — identified as Michael Vincent L. Ozon, clerk III of Branch 1, RTC, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte was dismissed from service following a complaint stating he solicited P25,000 in exchange for expediting the release of a complainant’s nullity of marriage case.

Investigation conducted by Executive Judge Augustus L. Calo revealed that Ozon had received money for swift processing of decisions and a litigant complained about the delayed issuance of a certificate of finality despite payment.

Sworn statements from two individuals also disclosed that Ozon provided “facilitation services” in nullity cases, expediting processes in exchange for financial gain.

The SC, in a per curiam ruling, deemed Ozon’s denial weak and self-serving against the positive testimony of the RTC Branch Clerk of Court.

It also stressed that Ozon’s denial couldn’t override substantial evidence, including sworn statements and findings by the Judicial Integrity Board, which revealed Ozon sent decisions via private courier to the Office of Solicitor General, violating the required registered mail process.