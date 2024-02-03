Bersamin: Phl ranking on corruption a ‘challenge, reason for hope’

Malacañang on Saturday said the country’s standing improvement in the latest Corruption Perception Index is both a challenge and a reason for hope.

Transparency International earlier bared the Philippines ranked 115th in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, a one-notch improvement from its previous 116th ranking.

“The Government takes note of the slight improvement of the Philippines' standing in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International. We consider this result as both a challenge to do better and a reason for hope that the country is headed in the right direction,” said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in a statement.

Bersamin said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already ordered for the implementation of digital transformation in his administration’s mandate “to streamline institutional processes and curtail opportunities for graft and corruption.”

“In line with the President's clarion call for the entire Government ‘to show in deeds, not in words, that it is deserving of the people's trust,’ earnest efforts are already being undertaken,” Bersamin noted.

“With the necessary transformational measures being put in place, let us be optimistic and assured that the Government will not fail or falter in its steadfast commitment to effectively provide efficient and transparent public service," he added.