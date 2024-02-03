5 nabbed, P412K drugs seized in sting

A buy-bust operation conducted by the Parañaque City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit and San Dionisio Police Substation resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of illegal substances.

The operation took place on 1 February at around 10:55 p.m. along A. Bonifacio Street, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

The suspects, identified as alias Gary, 46 years old, alias Owen, 22 , alias Wacky, 20, alias Hero, 28 years old, and alias Biboy, 18 years old were apprehended during the operation.

Anti-drug operatives recovered five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with a total weight of 60 grams and an estimated value of P408,000.

Four self-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana kush, were seized, with a total weight of 4 grams and an estimated value of P4,800.

The cops also confiscated one coin purse, two cellular phones, and P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

In addition, two P500 bills, two P200 bills, and a P100 bill were also seized during the operation.

The suspects were taken to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section of Parañaque City police station for documentation and disposition.