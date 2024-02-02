Sarangani NPA medic surrenders

ZAMBOANGA CITY — An individual who presented herself to be a medic for the New People’s Army yielded to state troops in Kiamba, Sarangani Province and turned over her assault firearms to the soldiers as a gesture of her sincerity in returning to the folds of the law.

Police Regional Office commander Pol. Brig. Gen. Jimili L Macaraeg on Thursday said that the medic surrendered to the police in Barangay Nalus, Kiamba, Sarangani Province last Tuesday.

Macaraeg identified the medic as alias “Shine,” a resident of Sitio Blit, Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Shine also turned over her assault rifle an improvised 5.56mm caliber pistol with eight live ammunition and later was brought to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12 for documentation and debriefing.

During the operation, the Kiamba Municipal Police Station and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of Sarangani Police Provincial Office, the Alpha Company of the 38th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army assisted in the submission of the Non-Periodic Status Report for alias “Shine.”

According to Macaraeg, Shine was a medic of Guerilla Font MUSA, Far Southern Mindanao Region under the supervision of alias “Bambam” — identified as the leader of the group which covers the municipalities of Kiamba, Maitum and Maasim, all in Sarangani Province.