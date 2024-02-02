Sandigan reaffirms criminal raps vs 3 NABCOR ex-officials

The Sandiganbayan has junked the bid of three ex-officials of the now-defunct National Agribusiness Corporation involved in the misuse of P20.91 million pork barrel of ex-South Cotabato lawmaker Arthur Pingoy to drop the criminal charges against them.

In a four-page resolution promulgated on 31 January, the Sandiganbayan Special Second Division found the motion for reconsideration filed by ex-NABCOR officials Rhodora Mendoza, Maria Ninez Guanizo and Victor Roman Cacal lacks merit.

The appellants sought the reversal of the court’s decision in October 2023 finding them guilty of one count each of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) and malversation of public funds.

They were ordered to indemnify the government P2.91 million representing the amount wrongfully and illegally disbursed, and pay the same amount as a fine.

On top of the penalties, they were sentenced to up to 26 years behind bars and perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

The former NABCOR officials were indicted by the Ombudsman in 2016 for their role in the alleged unlawful utilization of Pingoy’s Priority Development Assistance Fund or PDAF from 2007 to 2009, amounting to P20.91 million, purportedly intended for livelihood projects that turned out to be non-existent.

Pingoy was accused of funneling his pork barrel through bogus non-government organizations owned by Janet Lim Napoles, the mastermind of the scheme, in exchange for kickbacks. Court records showed that the NABCOR officials and Napoles colluded to facilitate the release of the PDAF.

However, in October last year, Pingoy, who served three full terms as a member of the House of Representatives from 2001 to 2010, got off scot-free from corruption raps after the prosecution, according to the court, failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

While the principal accused lawmaker escaped criminal liability, Mendoza, Guanizo and Cacal faced the opposite and were convicted alongside Napoles.

In seeking the court’s consideration, the NABCOR officers said the Sandiganbayan erred in finding that they acted with gross inexcusable negligence and in conspiracy with all other accused in the crimes charged, claiming that signing the vouchers checks is insufficient to tag them as conspirators.

Other than the signatures, they averred that the prosecution failed to establish their concurrence, implied or express, with the criminal design.

But the Sandiganbayan countered that their arguments were a mere rehash of those the court already passed in its October decision.

“It would be a useless formality or ritual for the court to repeat the reasons already set forth therein just to reject the arguments that they presented in their motion for reconsideration,” it said.

“In all, the court thus reiterates its findings that the prosecution has proven the guilt of accused-movants beyond reasonable doubt of the crimes violations of Section 3(e) of RA No. 3019 and malversation of public funds and finds no strong reasons to disturb its questioned decision,” the Sandiganbayan ruled.