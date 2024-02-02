Newly completed road to boost travel, local economy in Leyte, DPWH says

Farmers and other road users in Ormoc City and the Municipality of Matag-ob, Leyte are seen to benefit from the newly-completed Manlilinao-San Sebastian Road, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Region 8 Director Edgar Tabacon said the project involves the construction of a 1.6-kilometer two-lane road amounting to P96.4 million funded under the 2023 national budget.

"The previous muddy roads posed great danger to both motorized and non-motorized road users, making it necessary for DPWH to build a safer, sturdier, concrete road that will facilitate easier transport of agricultural goods and safeguard people while traveling," DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said.

Bonoan said the project is seen to benefit farmers and small medium enterprices.

"This project will reduce logistical costs and greatly benefit farmers and small medium enterprise owners in both barangays which are known as rich sources of rice, sugarcane, pineapple, coconut, and root crops," he added.