IACAT sets sights on ZamBaSulTa

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking on Thursday revealed that it is already monitoring all “backdoor exits” of the country at the Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, at Tawi-Tawi or “ZamBaSulTa” region for the first part of its drive to monitor the routes used by human traffickers in the country.

The IACAT members — led by Undersecretary-in-Charge Nicholas L. Felix — boarded BRP Gabriela Silang and was joined delegation from Department of Justice, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, Philippine Coast Guard, Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao, Bureau of Immigration, Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers.

They were also joined by personnel from the Philippine National Police, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Member of Parliament, BARMM Regional Anti-Trafficking Task Force, Palawan and Puerto Princesa Anti-Trafficking Task Force, Zamboanga Sea-Based Anti-Trafficking Task Force and the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking.

The delegation met with officials of ZamBaSulTa to determine the situation of the backdoor exits being utilized by human traffickers in the sea.

Ty said that they are optimistic on IACAT’s visit to ZamBaSulTa to further enhance the knowledge of the Filipinos in human trafficking.

“By threading the sea routed it showed the determination of the country in its fight against all kinds of abuses and exploitation due to modern-day slavery or human trafficking,” Ty said.