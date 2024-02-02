House disapproves FPRRD's plan to secede Mindanao from Phl

Members of the House of Representatives did not buy former president Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to secede Mindanao from the Philippines, saying such separation would not make any benefits for the country.

Majority Leader Jose Manuel Dalipe, a Mindanaon himself, said he does not share the same idea Duterte has put forward as it could potentially put the island on the downside.

“Right now, we're good and I don't see any benefit for this country, for Mindanao to separate. I still believe that that Mindanao [should still] be part of this republic. If it separates, it will be more difficult,” Dalipe said in a press conference.

Duterte floated the secession proposal earlier this week, saying he came up with the plan with his pollical ally, Davao Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, through a signature gathering.

He attributed the lack of development in Mindanao to advocating such a movement but clarified that it would not induce rebellion or sedition against the government.

“Maybe [secession] is okay for those who have already obtained P51 billion in their district or in their city, but what about those who haven't yet? So I disagree with them,” Dalipe said.

Recently, reports made rounds that Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte received funds to the tune of P51 billion in the 18th Congress during his father’s stint.

According to Ako-Bicol Elizaldy Co, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, districts are typically allocated P500 million to P2 billion annually.

The plan of secession was also turned down by another Mindaoan solon, Surigao del Sur Rep. Ace Barbers, who said such an idea necessitates further study.

“When you remove Mindanao from the Republic of the Philippines, that would probably entail a revision of the Constitution,” he said.

“I think the proponents probably have some idea on why they are pushing for this. Personally, my opinion is that I don't want to shoot it down right away… If this will redound to more benefits for the people, why not? But as of now, I think it's a bit unclear,” Barbers added.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, who also hails from Mindanao, advocated to cease Duterte’s proposal “because we want to be strong, united Philippines.”

Several senators, including Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, voiced objection “against any suggestion of secession or separation of part of the Philippine territory.”

Duterte’s among trusted officials, Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., also called on to “turn away from any call or movement that aims to destabilize our beloved nation, especially to separate Mindanao from the rest of the country.”