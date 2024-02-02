Homage to dragon

The Manila Hotel is ushering in the Year of the Dragon with a series of festive offerings and celebrations, adding a touch of opulence to the festivities, enhanced by the grandeur of the hotel’s iconic Grand Lobby adorned with rich Chinese New Year decors.

On 10 February, guests are invited to witness a lively dance performance with a dragon, lion, funny monk and God of Fortune, a centuries-old tradition symbolizing good fortune and prosperity.

The Grand Lobby will transform into a vibrant canvas as the performers captivate onlookers, setting the stage for a year filled with positive energy and success.

For those looking to indulge in traditional Chinese New Year delicacies, The Manila Hotel presents its early-bird offer on nian gao or tikoy.

From 1 to 11 February, guests can avail 10-percent discount on purchases of five to nine boxes, 15 percent discount on purchases of 10 to 19 boxes, and 20 percent discount on purchases of 20 boxes and more.

Regularly priced at P1,288 per box, these delectable treats can also be purchased at the Delicatessen from 1 to 11 February.

A culinary delight awaits guests with the exclusive set menu at Red Jade, available for lunch and dinner from 9 to 11 February.

Priced at P3,800 per person with a minimum of 4 persons, the menu boasts traditional flavors symbolizing good luck and prosperity, featuring an array of dishes that include Suckling Pig Combination, Seafood Sharksfin Soup, Stir-Fried Scallop with XO Sauce, Braised Pata Time with Chinese Bun, Roast Goose Hong Kong Style, Braised Dried Oyster and Seamoss with Lechon Macau, Pan-Fried Lapu Lapu with Thai Sweet Chili and Mango Sauce, Cha Misua, Sweetened Papaya with Red Dates and White Fungus, and Pan-Fried Tikoy.

Crafted to enhance the joy of home celebrations, the Chinese New Year Hotbox from M Takeout features a delightful combination of succulent Pork Knuckles paired with freshly steamed buns.

The hotbox is designed for convenience and is prepared as ready-to-heat takeaway, ensuring that guests can savor the exquisite flavors of The Manila Hotel’s signature dishes in the comfort of their homes.

Priced at P3,688, M Takeout’s Chinese New Year Hotbox is available from 1 to 15 February.