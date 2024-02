LATEST

Economic woes

LOOK: Construction workers are seen on the scaffolding working on a condominium project in Makati City on Friday, 2 February 2024. The country's economy recently failed to meet its ambitious growth target for 2023 due to a decline in family purchasing power brought about by rising inflation and interest rate. The 2023 GDP growth rate of 5.6% was considerably lower than the 7.6% growth rate recorded in 2022 and the government's target of 6% to 7%. | via KING RODRIGUEZ