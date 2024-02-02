Duterte-appointed ex-AFP chief thumbs down calls for separating Mindanao from Phl

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. on Friday urged the public to turn down “any call or movement” pushing for the separation of Mindanao from the Philippines.

“[This] call for separation is anathema to the letter and spirit of the Philippine Constitution, which is the bulwark of our nation’s identity as a people,” he said.

Galvez issued a statement days after former President Rodrigo Duterte raised the idea of Mindanao seceding from the rest of the country through a signature campaign.

“Let us therefore turn away from any call or movement that aims to destabilize our beloved nation, especially to separate Mindanao from the rest of the country,” Galvez called on the public.

He lamented that Mindanao has already shed its image “as a land of volatility, violence and armed struggle.”

“It has now become a symbol of hope, mutual understanding and solidarity, and most of all, a shining example that good things come to those who choose the path of peace,” he said.

“We cannot afford to go back to square one. We must learn our lessons from the past and apply these to all aspects of our life as peace-loving citizens,” he added.

Galvez called on the people to support the Marcos administration’s peace, reconciliation, and unity agenda.

“The dividends of peace are upon us and are now being felt by everyone,” he stressed.

Galvez believes the idea is going against the principles of a country saying that the people are already “benefiting and enjoying the dividends of the comprehensive peace process that has put an end to decades of armed conflict in Mindanao.”

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, on the other hand, expressed opposition to separating Mindanao from the Philippines.

He emphasized that the Moro Islamic Liberation Front has agreed to set up an autonomous government “that is acceptable to the Bangsamoro people” instead of the original demand for independence.

“We remain grateful for and acknowledge the significant contributions made by past and present Presidents of the Philippines in arriving at the peaceful settlement of the Bangsamoro Question,” Ebrahim said.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to help protect the gains of the peace processes. Let us continue to support the current administration and allow peace and civility to reign over the affairs of our land,” he added.