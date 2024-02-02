DSWD monitors cash aid impact

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Thursday said it had deployed a disaster team in Glan, Sarangani to check the impact of emergency cash transfer on the residents who were affected by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the province in November 2023.

The ECT impact assessment was led by DSWD assistant bureau director Rey Martija of the Central Office’s Disaster Response Management Bureau in coordination with personnel from the Field Office in SOCCSKSARGEN.

Martija said that the team conducted a series of house-to-house visits and kumustahan to the quake-hit victims to evaluate their current status after they were given aid from the agency last Tuesday.

“The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive, as beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the DSWD,” Martija said.

She added that more than 300 beneficiaries whose houses were damaged were interviewed during the activity.

“The cash transfers were used by the beneficiaries to rebuild their damaged houses and to purchase essential needs, including medicines, school supplies and groceries,” the DSWD official said.

Martija also said that some beneficiaries also used the cash assistance to as capital for their small business.

Data from the DSWD showed that families with totally damaged houses were given P27,180 while P13,590 was allocated for those with partially damaged houses.