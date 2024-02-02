DOH: Dengue cases to rise during El Niño

The Department of Health on Friday said dengue cases are expected to rise during the El Niño season.

"Dengue is one of the indicator diseases sa El Niño," DOH Undersecretary Eric Tagay said during a media forum at the Jose Fabella Memorial Medical Center.

"We are anticipating na tumaas ang dengue ngayong El Niño (We are anticipating that dengue cases will go up during the El Niño this year)," he added.

The DOH earlier said it observed a 16-percent drop in dengue cases nationwide as it reiterated the 5S strategy against dengue: search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; use self-protection measures; seek early consultation; say yes to fogging when needed; and start and sustain hydration.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said that a "strong El Niño is currently ongoing and may last until February this year."