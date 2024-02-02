DA Central Luzon launches IMC

Aliaga, Nueva Ecija — The Department of Agriculture in Central Luzon held the first launching of the Pilot Intervention Monitoring Card for Fertilizer Assistance on Tuesday at Barangay Bibiclat here.

A total of 102 beneficiary farmers from the town of Aliaga received fertilizers using the IMC that they can utilize for farming. The activity aims to give way to a fast and efficient delivery of assistance to farmers via e-wallet.

National Rice Program Director U-Nichols Manalo said that through this method, farmers will have easier access to receive assistance from the DA such as fertilizers and financial aid, adding that the program is in collaboration with the Development Bank of the Philippines and the Universal Storefront Services Corporation.

Manalo urged beneficiary farmers to utilize the assistance for farming inputs, stressing to receive the assistance on the proper season, and utilize the assistance properly, adding that growth is inevitable when farmers and the government work together.

Also present during the program is Focal Person ng Regional Rice Banner Program Dr. Lowell Rebillaco, chief marketing officer ng USSC Dickie Soriano, senior vice president, and head branch Banking Sector-Marketing Group Antonio Owen Maramag, APCO Nueva Ecija Analou Santos-Morelos, and officials of the local government of Aliaga.