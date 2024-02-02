Bong Go urges unified gov't approach to address economic challenges

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the need for the government to prioritize the welfare of underprivileged Filipinos, advocating for a concerted effort from all pillars of government to surmount the country's economic hurdles.

This comes as the country missed its GDP target for 2023, growing by 5.6 percent, which is below the government’s target of 6 to 7 percent.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, 1 February, after aiding displaced workers in Quezon, Nueva Ecija, Go supported the Senate's continued focus on legislation to boost the nation's economy and protect the welfare of the poor.

Highlighting the divisive nature of the ongoing charter change debate, he urged both houses of Congress as well as the executive to focus efforts on addressing more pressing matters affecting ordinary Filipinos.

"Kaya nga po patuloy ang Senado sa pagtatalakay ng mga panukalang tutulong sa pagpapaunlad ng ating ekonomiya para maiangat po ang kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan," Go stated.

"Nananawagan po ako sa ating mga kababayan, mga kasamahan ko sa Kongreso, let’s focus on the work at hand and prioritize our fellow countrymen who are less fortunate," he asserted.

Meanwhile, touching briefly on the proposed People’s Initiative, Go emphasized the critical role of the Senate in the legislative process, particularly in the context of the recent proposal for the Senate and the House of Representatives to vote jointly as a constituent assembly on constitutional amendments.

He argued against this, maintaining that it would diminish the Senate's mandate of ensuring checks and balances in legislation. He stressed the importance of the bicameral system as enshrined in the constitution as part of the essential structure of Philippine government.

"Kaya po tayo bicameral. Kongreso at Senado para po kapag may mga provisions na hindi kami sang-ayon ay pwede naming pag-usapan," he asserted.

Reaffirming his commitment to serving the Filipino people, Go vows to work tirelessly, dedicating his efforts to the welfare of the less fortunate. "Ako, Monday to Sunday, magtatrabaho ako; wala po akong piling araw. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino, lalung lalo na po sa kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap," Go declared.

To end, Go appealed for an end to political bickering and a renewed focus on the sworn duty of government officials to serve the populace. He underscores the positive impact of collaborative governance and its benefits to the nation especially in uplifting the underprivileged.

"Kaya ako po ay nananawagan, sana matapos na po itong away sa pulitika, bumalik po tayo sa ating trabaho, sa ating sinumpaang tungkulin na magserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," he stated, calling for unity in serving the Filipino people.