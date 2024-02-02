BI arrests 3 Chinese in Albay for visa violations

The Bureau of Immigration Intelligence Division (BIID) has reported the apprehension of another three Chinese nationals who were living in Ligao City, Albay, for violating the terms and limitations of their visas.

According to BIID chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., the case originated from the information received from the BI’s Legazpi District Office against the three Chinese nationals, who were identified as Li Xiaodong, Shi Jiazhu, and Shi Yushuang.

Manahan said that based on the record verification, it revealed that the individuals, initially undergoing biometrics for health reasons in Legazpi, were actually employed by different companies in Metro Manila, a clear violation of their visa limitations.

The BIID operatives found out that the three Chinese nationals are working at hardware and merchandise companies despite their visas.

"Our intelligence efforts, combined with effective operations, ensure that visa violators are identified and apprehended promptly. This operation underscores the importance of strict adherence to visa conditions," the BIID chief added.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco commended the operation, emphasising the BI's commitment to upholding immigration laws.

Tansingco remarked, "The BI remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring that individuals comply with visa conditions. This operation is a testament to the effectiveness of our collaborative efforts."

The arrested Chinese nationals were transported to the BI Main Office in Intramuros, Manila, for proper booking procedures, medical examinations, and legal disposition. They will be placed in the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, pending the resolution of their deportation case.