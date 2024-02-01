Women's group says PI 'a fraud'

A women's group on Thursday called the so-called People's Initiative "a fraud," lamenting that it is a "dirty political tactic to deceive the public to pursue charter change (cha-cha)."

According to Gabriela, the real mastermind behind the PI has been exposed to the Filipinos and they are politicians "aiming to extend the term, sell and open up the country's economy and sovereignty to big foreign businesses.

"The push for chacha is not genuinely initiated by the people, as these government officials say," Gabriela Secretary-General Clarice Palce said.

Palce alleged that some individuals were made to sign in exchange for the promised government financial assistance through the Department of Welfare and Social Development-Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations and a P100 payment.

"Chacha's ultimate goal is to iron out and solidify neoliberal policies such as liberalization, deregulation, and privatization within the Philippine constitution," Palce said.

"It also includes the lifting of restrictions on foreign military bases in the Philippines," she added.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines earlier warned Filipinos against the PI, saying it was not initiated by the initiative of ordinary citizens.

The Commission on Elections on Monday suspended all proceedings related to the PI, including accepting signatures.