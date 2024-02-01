Two killed by Ukraine drone

KYIV (AFP) — At least two civilians have died in the latest exchange of overnight aerial attacks between Russia and Ukraine, officials on both sides said on Wednesday.

The pro-Russia mayor of the town of Gorlivka in Donetsk, one of the Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed, said that two civilians died and one was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack.

“Because of a Ukrainian armed forces drone strike along the route between Gorlivka and Donetsk two civilians died and one person was wounded,” Ivan Prikhodko wrote on the Telegram social media platform.

A Ukrainian drone was also destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the Pskov region, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Ukraine, for its part, said that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 20 drones and three missiles overnight, and that air defense systems downed more than one dozen of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 20 Iranian-designed attack drones at Ukraine as well as three ballistic missiles.