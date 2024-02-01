Trafficking victims rescued

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Intelligence operatives from the Naval Forces Western Mindanao rescued 11 individuals suspected to be victims of human trafficking aboard M/V Magnolia Liliflora at Bongao Pier in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

NFWM commander Rear Adm. Donn Anthony L. Miraflor disclosed on Wednesday that authorities rescued two females and nine males, including a 3-year-old child, who were suspected victims of human trafficking last Friday.

Of the total rescued, five are residents of Zamboanga City, five are from Basilan Province and the last is from Zamboanga del Norte.

Miraflor identified the victims from Basilan Province as Nurmina A. Langkana, Almashan S. Abdurahim, Kadir A. Jajat, Hassan Alun Abdulrahim, Almudzrie Abdurahim Abubakar and Hadji Mohammad Ajul.

Those from Zamboanga City were identified as Eric Cercado Osin, Jul-Ambri A. Abad, Dulla Durugan Sahji, Dayang Dakis Dulla and Noah Dulla Aduldo.

The last one from Zamboanga del Norte was identified as Kenneth Taganos Cauba.

Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking head Rosabella Sulani said that the 11 would-be victims of human trafficking were heading for Sandakan, Malaysia and they would enter the country through a backdoor without necessary work and travel documents.

According to Sulani, a certain Faizal, Rahim and Abs — all residents of Semporna, Malaysia — were set to fetch the victims in Sandakan upon their arrival on board the M/V Magnolia Liliflora.

Upon their rescue, the victims were immediately transported to the Maritime Police Assistance Post at Bongao Pier for comprehensive profiling and documentation and coordination has been established with the Office of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development Bongao for the proper turnover, counseling, and stress debriefing of the rescued victims.