Taiwan intensifies tourism promotions

Clark Freeport — In line with its goal to beef up tourism promotions, the Taiwan Tourism Administration held a Taiwan Tourism Workshop at the SMX Convention Center on Wednesday in collaboration with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

The workshop aims to boost Taiwan’s tourism and lure more Filipino travelers to the country.

According to TECO Philippines deputy representative Dustin Yang, last year’s number of Filipino travelers going to Taiwan was estimated to be around 300,000, citing that this year’s target is 1,000,000 Filipino tourists.

With the theme “Panahon sa Taiwan,” Taiwanese tourism stakeholders presented the many tourist spots and events to Filipino travel agencies who took part in the workshop.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is promoting the flora tourism sites and events such as the Flower Festival, Flowers in Taichung, Chung She tourist flower market, Flowers in Taipei Chiang Kai Shek and the Yangminshan Flower Festival.

Yang also promoted big events such as the Taiwan Lantern Festival in 2024 in Tainan that will be held on 3 February to 10 March 2024, preceding last year’s lantern festival which was held in Taipei.

Other upcoming big events are also shown such as the Pokémon Go City Safari that will be held on 9 and 10 March 2024, while other night time tourist sites and events are also promoted such as the Sky Lantern Festival 2024 in Pingxi Old Street and the Yehliu Night Tours 2024.

The renowned Taiwan International Balloon Festival will also be held in Taitung Luye that will showcase a drone swarm show.

“With various Michelin star restos in Taiwan, luxurious shopping malls, 27 amusement parks, 19 hot springs, along with leisure farming and tourism, Filipino tourists will certainly enjoy Taiwan,” Yang said.

Officials who graced the workshop include Deputy Representative Yang, Taiwan Tourism Administration director of Bangkok Office Cindy Chen, Taiwan Tourism Administration division chief Sarah Chen and Department of Tourism of the Republic of the Philippines regional director Chia-Hsiang Chen.

Taiwan has also extended its visa-free entry policy for the Philippines, starting from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024, according to the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to ramp up its efforts to revive pre-pandemic tourism figures.