Strippers march to parliament, demand legal protections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AFP) — A group of New Zealand strippers took their fight for better employment rights to parliament on Thursday, demanding widespread reforms to the adult entertainment industry.

Brandishing placards that read “strippers rights are workers rights,” dozens of protesters calling themselves the “Fired Up Stilettos” asked lawmakers for more legal protections.

Spokesperson Margot Embargot, using a pseudonym for safety reasons, told Agence France-Presse the group wants tighter safeguards against predatory employers and the right to bargain collectively for better pay and conditions.

Strip club dancers in New Zealand are employed as independent contractors.

In theory, they can decide when to dance and for how much money.

In reality, club owners often dictate the terms — deciding pay rates or dishing out fines when dancers ring in sick.