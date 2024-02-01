LATEST

S.E.N.A.D.O. holds mini rally at Senate grounds

The Samahan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisasyon (S.E.N.A.D.O.), a union of Senate employees hold a mini rally at the Senate grounds on Thursday, 1 February. Like what our dear senator said, the Politician's Initiative (PI) is like a disease. Employees, both from the secretariat and the senators' offices assembled at the parking lot to protest attempts to revisit the Constitution, chanting "Sahod itaas, presyo ibaba."