S.E.N.A.D.O. holds mini rally at Senate grounds

The Samahan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisasyon (S.E.N.A.D.O.), a union of Senate employees hold a mini rally at the Senate grounds on Thursday, 1 February. Like what our dear senator said, the Politician's Initiative (PI) is like a disease. Employees, both from the secretariat and the senators' offices assembled at the parking lot to protest attempts to revisit the Constitution, chanting "Sahod itaas, presyo ibaba."

