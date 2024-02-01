Sandiganbayan junks plea of convicted water official

The Sandiganbayan has denied the appeal of a former water district official from Tugaya, Lanao del Sur, to remain on provisional liberty after he was convicted of graft and malversation for embezzling over P10 million in public funds through a fictitious water supply improvement project in 2011.

In an eight-page resolution dated 29 January, the anti-graft court junked the motion of Jamaloden Faisal, the ex-general manager of the Tugaya Water District, to remain out on bail and to recall the warrant of arrest against him, claiming that the notice of promulgation in which the court handed down his conviction did not reach him.

Faisal said he failed to receive the scheduled promulgation date due to the ongoing armed conflict in Tuyaga, which affected internet signals and connections. He also said he had Covid-19 symptoms, including hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which forced him to isolate from 21 June to 5 July last year.

On 23 June 2023, the Sandiganbayan sentenced Faisal to reclusion perpetua, or 40 years, plus another ten years, in prison after finding him guilty of graft and malversation for embezzling P10.074 million for the supposed construction of a water supply system in Tugaya, which the Ombudsman discovered to be “ghost” or non-existent.

Graft probers said Faisal pocketed the amount out of the initial P25 million budget for the project by submitting fake documents.

Apart from the conviction, the court ordered Faisal to pay a P10,074,680 million fine plus 6 percent interest per annum.

In his appeal to remain on provisional liberty, Faisal cited the case of former senator, now Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, who has been out of prison despite facing a plunder charge before the Sandiganbayan over his alleged involvement in the pork barrel scam due to his advanced age and sickly condition.

The Sandiganbayan, however, countered that the court had not yet convicted Enrile.

In denying the motion, the Sandiganbayan said Faisal could not avail himself of the constitutional right to bail since the same was automatically canceled, considering that he had been sentenced to reclusion perpetua, which denies bail to an accused.

"Under this provision, bail is clearly a demandable constitutional right; it only ceases to be so when the evidence of guilt of the person charged with a crime that carries the penalty of reclusion perpetua, life imprisonment, or death, is found to be strong," the Sandiganbayan said, citing Article III, Section 13 of the Constitution.

"In the present case, Faisal's conviction by this court puts to rest any doubt as regards the strength of the evidence of his guilt. As a convicted person, Faisal cannot be placed in a better position than those persons similarly charged but whose cases are still undergoing trial," it added.

In October last year, Faisal sought to reverse his conviction, but the Sandiganbayan ruled that the initial decision was already "final" and "executory."