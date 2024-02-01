PCW drive feted at Gawad Lasallianeta

The Philippine Commission on Women’s advocacy campaign to end violence against women was recently feted at the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta.

Receiving the award on behalf of PCW, Honey Castro, chief of the Corporate Affairs and Information Resource Management Division, expressed the agency’s gratitude to the award-giving body.

“It’s very inspiring and heartwarming because we were recognized by the community of De La Salle Araneta and we know that the youth is one of the targets of our campaign to end VAW,” Castro said in her speech.

PCW’s #VAWFreePH serves as the official hashtag for the 18-day campaign to end VAW.

Launched in 2016, the campaign is aimed at raising awareness of and combating VAW in the country.