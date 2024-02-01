MWC unit reenters Cebu with 10-yr deal

Fresh from the conclusion of a previous decade-long bulk water contract, Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc., or MWPV, has entered into a new 10-year agreement to supply the Metropolitan Cebu Water District with clean and safe surface water.

Manila Water Co. Inc., the parent firm of MWPV, announced the development on Wednesday through a stock exchange disclosure.

The company, however, did not provide additional details of the transaction.

MWPV and Metropolitan Cebu Water District previously had a decade-long bulk water contract to deliver supply to residential, commercial, and industrial areas through water tankers, which they terminated last December.

Bulk-water deal

Manila Water mainly serves customers in Makati, Pasig, Pateros, Marikina, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Taguig, some parts of Quezon City and Manila; and several towns in Rizal province including Taytay, Teresa, Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, San Mateo and Rodriguez.

Aside from Cebu, it also has partnerships with water districts in Tagum, Davao del Norte; Bulacan; Clark in Pangasinan; Calasiao in Pangasinan; San Jose in Nueva Ecija; Laguna; Boracay in Aklan; as well as with property developments through Estate Water.

The water company also operates in Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Myanmar.