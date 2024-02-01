Maiden 2024 IPO set 22 March

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp., or CREC, is set to begin trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange, or PSE, by 22 March, following the regulator’s approval of its initial public offering, or IPO, bid — the first of the year.

Based on the Notice of Approval, or NOA, issued by the PSE on 29 January, the final price of the IPO will be determined on 6 March, while the offer period will run from 11 to 15 March.

CREC’s approved maiden offering covers 10.04 billion common shares, under which the company can offer to the public up to 2.9 billion primary common shares, or firm shares, at a maximum price of up to P3.88 apiece, with an additional 435 million outstanding common shares for overallotment.

Capex gets priority

According to Citicore, IPO proceeds, which could reach up to P12.9 billion, will be earmarked for capital expenditures and pipeline development of solar power plants and general corporate purposes.

The company engaged UBS AG as the sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner, and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as the domestic lead manager and joint bookrunner for the IPO.

Citicore is a pure-play renewable energy platform that directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures manages a diversified portfolio of renewable energy generation projects, power project development operations, and retail electricity supply in the Philippines.