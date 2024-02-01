Japanese planes ‘clip wings’

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — The wing tips of two passenger jets “scratched” each other at a Japanese airport on Thursday morning, an airport operator said, with reports saying no one was injured.

The incident involving the two All Nippon Airways aircraft happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the domestic terminal of Osaka’s Itami airport, a Kansai Airports spokesperson told Agence France-Presse.

“We’ve been told wing tips of two ANA planes scratched each other,” the spokesperson said.

No passenger or crew was injured, local media said.

The accident is the latest of a string of mishaps involving Japanese aircraft and airports since the start of the year.