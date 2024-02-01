Itogon town officials deny mining endorsement

BAGUIO CITY — Members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Itogon in Benguet clarified on Wednesday that they did not endorse the Application for Mineral Production Agreement 1032 of the Itogon Suyoc Resources Inc.

Itogon town Vice Mayor Dax Godio also denied that they received any payment or monetary award to endorse the so-called “Yes to APSA 103 project” and disclosed that the ISRI requested a resolution to endorse such project but the municipal council did not approve it.

According to Godio, they are still studying the issue and are still conducting consultations with residents of three barangays affected by the 581-hectare area that the ISRI is applying for a mining project.

Earlier, the indigenous people of Itogon trooped to the central office of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples to register their opposition to the APSA 1032 of ISRI and questioned the Free Prior and Informed Consent which revealed that most of the residents of Dalicno — where the project would take place — were not actually consulted.