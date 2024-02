LATEST

Filipino activists hold rally to show support for Myanmar

LOOK: Various civil society activists and solidarity organizations, including members of Burma Solidarity Philippines, mount a makeshift prison cell that symbolizes the state of human rights and the continuing political crisis and persecution of activists in Myanmar during their program for the 3rd year anniversary of the attempted military coup in Myanmar held at Boy Scout Circle in Tomas Morato, Quezon City on Thursday, 1 February 2024.