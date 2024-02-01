EO 41 not enough to lower logistics cost — Airspeed chief

Suspending the collection of

pass-through fees by local government units from vehicles transporting goods is not enough to lower logistics cost, according to a local freight forwarder.

“We understand that the President wanted lower logistics costs, as the Philippines has the highest shipping cost among its ASEAN neighbors. That is his directive to the Department of Transportation. But what if we cannot monitor the movement of shipping lines? What will happen if we do not come up with a standardization of charges and they can just dictate what they want to apply? Shipping lines here are not regulated unlike air transport,” Rosemarie Rafael, chair of AirSpeed International Corporation, said in an interview on Wednesday.

Based on the 2023 World Bank data, logistics cost in the Philippines is more than 20 percent higher compared to Thailand.

With this, Rafael said the suspension of the collection of the pass-through fees under Executive Order 41 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is just a small portion of the voluminous charges that logistics companies have been enduring for many years.

“Why? Because these departments do not talk that much. They are in silos. EO 41 helps for some, but it is not enough. Anyway, it is not a magic bullet that can help the logistics industry. What we wanted are measures that can create impact for us,” she maintained.

EO 41 urges LGUs to suspend the collection of any form of fees upon all types of vehicles transporting goods under Section 153 or 155 of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

The fees on all goods transporters passing through any local public roads built and funded by LGUs are for sticker, discharge, delivery, market, toll and entry or mayor’s permit.

Meanwhile, Rafael said they are still eyeing to grow the number of its transactions by an ambitious 50 percent for this year.

“We are growing our hubs, expanding our presence in the Visayas and Mindanao,” she said.

For this year, Rafael said they are setting up new hubs in Baclaran, Pasay City; Cavite; Lucena City in Quezon; Parañaque City; Palawan, and Baguio City.

In November 2023, Rafael announced that her company is investing P100 million to widen its penetration in the Visayas and Mindanao region using Cebu as its focal point, providing more jobs to Filipinos, including in-house and contractual riders, office staff, and other professionals in the said region.

To date, Airspeed operates 14 warehouses in the country and abroad.

SM Investments Corp. took control of AIC Group of Companies Holding Corp. (Airspeed) in 2022, taking a 51 percent share and making the company its subsidiary.