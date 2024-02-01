DSWD faces challenge of trimming down 4Ps beneficiaries

There are over 4.2 million Filipinos who are benefitting from the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program headed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development whose task is to make sure these beneficiaries will soon graduate from the program so that others on the line will be accommodated.

In a regular Thursday press briefing at the DSWD main office in Quezon City, Gemma B. Gabuya, DSWD 4Ps Director for National Capital Region disclosed that the biggest challenge they are now encountering is the expectations of the national goverment that at least 1.2 million of 4Ps beneficiaries must be graduated from the program this year, to accommodate more poorest of the poor Filipinos that must be assisted with financial assistance for their children to finish at least K-12 level of education.

Gabuya said that though there are about 190,000 more who are on the waiting list, they are now finding ways on how to trim the numbers to meet the said expectation. This she said is through Social Welfare Development Indicators (SWDI) where their social workers "will visit and assess the beneficiaries well being."

"The social workers' visit is very important to look if they (beneficiaries) are now self sufficient," Gabuya explained noting that it is important to know the 4Ps beneficiaries' actual situation "in terms of economic and social status."

Though a number of 4Ps recipients have established their own livelihood as their children have already finished even the secondary level education and got their jobs, many are still not graduating from the program.

"4ps is not income or grants. Its a complimentary help to sustain their income para lang sa pag-aaral sa mga bata till they graduated K-12," she pointed out.

4Ps beneficiaries received a minimum of P1,300 to a maximum of P7,000 depending on the number of their children who are still in the primary and secondary level of education.

The Commission on Audit earlier noted that 80 percent of the beneficiaries are still on the list during the past years.

This is also the reason Gabuya said they are into SWDI measure, to make sure all the beneficiaries are well accounted for and traceable.