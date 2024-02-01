Carjacking suspect netted

Operatives from the Pasay City Police and the Highway Patrol Group apprehended an individual who was allegedly involved in carnapping in Cavite.

Authorities arrested the individual known as “Tim” who allegedly stole a Hyundai KONA, bearing plate number CAT 6206, which was also recovered following the suspect’s arrest.

Police said that the arrest took place at a Village in Paliparan 1, Dasmariñas, Cavite, at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigations showed that the incident occurred on 21 January 2024, around 10 p.m. at the parking area of a casino in Barangay 183 in Pasay City as two unidentified male suspects who alighted from the Mitsubishi Xpander, targeted the Hyundai KONA and subsequently stole the vehicle.

During the follow-up operation, officers discovered the stolen motor vehicle in the possession of the suspect, who was allegedly in the process of selling it.

The Mitsubishi Xpander used in the crime was also recovered from the suspect and subsequent search of the vehicle discovered a gun replica (airsoft) in a black sling bag underneath the driver’s seat of the Xpander.

Police said that the suspect and the arrested vehicles were transported to the Pasay City Police station for a thorough investigation as appropriate complaints will also be filed against Tim in connection with the carnapping incident.