Bong Go aids displaced workers in Nueva Vizcaya

Senator Bong Go sent his team to Nueva Vizcaya to provide necessary assistance to displaced workers from Santa Fe, Aritao, Solano, and Bayombong. The senator has been emphasizing the importance of pursuing measures that would efficiently address the scarcity of livelihood opportunities in the countryside to boost inclusive economic recovery.

The distribution activities were held at the Sta. Fe municipal gymnasium and at the People’s Stage, Capitol Compound in Bayombong on 17 and 29 January, respectively, led by Governor Atty Jose “Jing” Gambito. Meanwhile, Go’s Malasakit Team provided shirts and balls to beneficiaries.

Through Senator Go’s support, 507 displaced workers were given livelihood support by the Department of Labor and Employment after completing the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

Go commended the DOLE for effectively implementing various assistance programs, such as TUPAD, which has significantly contributed to supporting individuals whose jobs have been impacted by crises. He likewise maintained his support, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the needs of the economically challenged community.

In the Senate, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420 to address the problem of scarce employment opportunities in rural areas. This bill would provide qualified members of low-income rural families with opportunities for temporary employment.

Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program would be established under the jurisdiction of DOLE. If legislated, the primary aim of REAP is to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the public to utilize the Malasakit Center in the province.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, also known as Republic Act No. 11463, is one of the first bills he principally authored and sponsored as a senator. It ensures underprivileged and destitute patients easy access to government-funded medical assistance programs.

Since its inception in 2018, there are now 159 Malasakit Centers established nationwide, including the one at Region II Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong. According to the Department of Health, the Malasakit Centers have helped around ten million Filipinos with their medical needs, including laboratory tests, medicines, and hospital bills.

The Malasakit Center has partnered with various government agencies, including the DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to streamline the medical assistance process.

The senator is committed to supporting the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of DOH, fellow lawmakers, and local government units, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 Super Health Centers in 2023, and 132 in 2024. In the province, Go supported the funding of three Super Health Centers.

DOH is the lead implementing agency that chooses the strategic locations for these centers' construction, headed by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa Jr.

Go also highlighted RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a legislative initiative for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. This Act aims to establish Regional Specialty Centers within the current regional hospitals under the DOH jurisdiction.

The senator, who likewise serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several initiatives in the province, including the construction of a multipurpose building in Bayombong; road improvement in Ambaguio, Dupax del Norte and Kayapa; construction of a multipurpose building in Bambang; construction of a municipal building in Kayapa; construction of an evacuation center in Dupax del Sur; provision of potable water supply in Barangays Baliling and Bacneng in Sta. Fe; and acquisition of a dump truck and a multipurpose vehicle in Quezon town.