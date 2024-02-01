BI welcomes 87 new graduates to strengthen immigration force

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that a total of 87 new immigration officers have graduated.

As the final training exercise for Class 25 and 26 immigration officers who completed their Border Control Officers Module (BCOM) I at the BI's academy in Clark, Pampanga, the graduation ceremony was held at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) auditorium on 30 January.

Atty. Ronaldo P. Ledesma, chief of the BI’s Board of Special Inquiry and Learning and Development Section, spoke during the event, while immigration officers Ana Lorraine Manalo and Marc Erico Ong delivered their valedictory addresses for their classes.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco highlighted the rigorous training that immigration officers undergo prior to deployment.

“These new immigration officers have been trained to serve following our core values of patriotism, integrity, and professionalism,” said Tansingco. “We trust that the new batches remain faithful to their duties as defenders of our borders,” he added.

The BI chief also emphasized to all new incoming officers the importance of maintaining correct behavior on the front lines and warned them that any reports of improper or unprofessional behavior would not be accepted.

The new immigration officers have been deployed to different frontline offices of the BI nationwide.