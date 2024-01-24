Sugar buffer stock ‘enough,’ says SRA

In case a decline in sugar production occurs, consumers and retailers shouldn't be alarmed, for there is a sufficient buffer stock of 200,000 metric tons, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration.

The Department of Agriculture attached agency noted that retail prices should not increase due to the local sugar inventory.

"'The drop in production, if it happens, we have the buffer stock. So retail is not supposed to go up based on that. That will stay until milling ends. So we will always have a buffer because if it's milling season, we are harvesting. Our production is too much for consumption," SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona assured the public.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently approved the P5 billion procurement program of the national government buying raw sugar directly from farmers through the Philippine International Trading Corporation which is anticipated to be sold in the market from June to September.

El Niño felt in sugar plantations

Amid the ongoing strong El Nino phenomenon expected to persist until February, some sugar plantations in the country are already experiencing production crises.

Included in the affected areas are sugar cane farmlands in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, and Province of Batangas.

Due to this phenomenon, a decline in sugar production is experienced.

According to data from SRA, a preliminary estimate shows sugar production of 1.750 million metric tons, more than 100,000 MT below the 1.850 million metric tons target.

"Sometimes 20 to 30 percent or even more decrease... Our progressive farmers in Negros, everybody has been complaining of a drop. In Batangas, the same thing. So this is all related to weather," Azcona said.

According to the United Sugar Producers Federation of the Philippines, a supply of enough water would help grow sugar cane plants during this dry season.

"The effect of this drought will be next crop year. Starting September of this year all the way to 2025, that's when we will feel that we are short again," UNIFED president Manuel Lamata said, stressing that the looming effects of the dry spell are ‘concerning.’

”If you have less production, there will be less money for the farmer. That's how it's going to be, and we're going to be importing more sugar then,” he stressed.