Motor launch catches fire

An eight-hour fire engulfed a wooden passenger motor launch anchored in Caldera Bay, Barangay Recodo in this city after its generator overheated over the weekend.

The incident sent members of the Philippine Coast Guard scampering to put out the fire and to pull it away from other boats.

Basil Mama, the boat captain, said yesterday that the fire started at midnight on Friday and lasted for about eight hours before PCG firefighters were able to put it out.

Mama said that the fire started in the generator room of the boat and rapidly spread in the area after reaching the gallons of gasoline for the generator set.

According to Mama, there were four of them inside the vessel when it caught fire. They escaped unhurt by jumping into the sea, he added.

The vessel had dropped anchor a few days ago in front of the Varadero de Recodo located at Caldera Bay in Barangay Recodo awaiting their scheduled dry dock repair.

Mama said the timely arrival of the PCG has saved other motor launches in the area that are also awaiting for their scheduled dry dock.

The PCG has pulled the burning M/L Isa to a distance from other vessels to prevent the fire from spreading in the area.

Investigators from the local fire station are looking into the incident.