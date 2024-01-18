Alpha Assistenza victim thankful to DAILY TRIBUNE

A victim of Alpha Assistenza SRL expressed her thanks to DAILY TRIBUNE for helping in the release of the death certificate of her partner who died of cardiac arrest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Arlyn Hipolito, one of those impleaded in the illegal recruitment case filed before the Department of Justice, said somebody had called her from the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah informing her that coordination with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) has been made in connection with the death certificate of Geminiano Joseph Perez, her common-law husband.

“Good pm sir may tumawag po from Phililippine Consulate coordinate na po nila sa MWO sa Jeddah ang death Certificate. Pinadalhan na po ako ng MWO ng report of death copy. Yung death certificate sabi po ng Philippine Consulate, every 10th day of the month sila nagsa-submit bale sa Feb 10 pa po nila submit sa DFA,” said Hipolito.

“Pero nag-ask po ako kung pwede na nila ako padalhan ng death certificate na authenticated po nila. Coordinate daw po nila sa MWO. Kahapon lang daw po nireport ng Migrant Worker. Akala po nung kausap ko kanina last year po ni report . Kahapon lang po pala. Salamat po. Yung sa claims po di pa nila na tackle,” Hipolito added.

To recall, Hipolito sought the help of DAILY TRIBUNE regarding her concern about the death certificate of Perez who died last year.

In an interview at her residence in Molino, Bacoor, Cavite, Hipolito said her partner who worked for an IT company in Jeddah died on 2 June 2023.

His body was shipped to the Philippines but the death certificate which was needed so their son could receive a pension from the Social Security System (SSS) could not be processed.

Their 12-year-old son, who has a bone marrow illness, could not process the SSS and was told to submit an authenticated PSA from the Philippine Consulate which prompted her to send a letter to the Philippine Consulate but to no avail.

She also wrote a letter to the consulate in Jeddah and went to the Overseas Workers Welfare Authority (OWWA) and was told to submit documents but nothing happened.

This prompted Hipolito to seek the help of this newspaper which promptly sent a reporter to personally inquire about her situation and also coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Migrant Workers which acted immediately.

Hipolito is the aunt of Kry Krizelle Respicio, who was the subject of illegal recruitment charges, along with the other executives of Alpha Assistenza SRL.