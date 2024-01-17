Exemplary community service by Las Piñas cops

Las Piñas policemen located the residence of two missing children who were reunited with their parents after going missing.

The deed happened at 10:30 a.m. on 14 January, when personnel of CAA Sub-Station, led by PSSg Jeddel Sena and Pat John John Mallillin showcased the true spirit of community service.

The officers conducted the deed by successfully locating the residence and reuniting the parents with their two missing children — a four-year-old male and a three-year-old female.

The missing children were initially spotted by the barangay tanod of Pulanglupa Dos and promptly handed over to the women’s section of Barangay CAA.

Through the diligent efforts of the CAA Sub-Station personnel, the home address of the missing children were located at Bayanihan Street, Barangay CAA.

The children were efficiently reunited with their relieved parents, emphasizing the commitment of the local police force to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

This exemplary display of dedication to public service echoes the values upheld by the CAA Sub-Station and reflects the unwavering commitment of the officers to the principles of duty, honor, and community welfare, said PCol. Jaime O. Santos, chief of police.