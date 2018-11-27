NBI nabs 15 Chinese nationals for illegal online gambling

THE National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday announced that 15 Chinese nationals were arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal online gambling operations in Pampanga and Manila.
The NBI noted that the arrested persons were bearing tourist visas and were identified as Yu Shize, Lin Hai Yang, Li Jun Qing, Yu Wen Quian, Xiao Wen Lao, Cai Shui Rong, Lin Jingming, Ju Shi Lin, Qiu Zai Wei and Xiao Jian Ze in Angeles City on November 23 while Pan Jianbei, Pan Taiyuan, Jie Lu, Shengbo Zhang and Jian Lou Zhou were apprehended in Malate, Manila the day before.
Operatives of the bureau’s cybercrime division said that the supposed operation in Pampanga was discovered through a complaint alleging illegal online gambling activity at an Angeles City subdivision.
The alleged operation in Manila, on the other hand, also stemmed from a complaint. Operatives searched three units at the Alpha Grandview Condominium and found items including mobile wi-fi, router, passport copies, one-time passport devices, smartphones, laptops, and desktop computers.