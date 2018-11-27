Dureza resigns from OPPAP

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night announced that Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPPAP) secretary Jesus Dureza has resigned from his post, saying that he was “sad” to accept the his peace adviser’s resignation.
The President revealed the resignation of Dureza as he also stated that he had fired OPAPP Undersecretary Ronald Flores and Assistant Secretary Yeshton Donn Baccay. However, Duterte did not clarify what the said officials did that prompted him to fire them.