Usec’s head in chopping block

Another undersecretary will be fired.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced this in his speech Monday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project in Davao City.

Duterte, however, did not name the official he will fire when he returns to Manila.

“There is corruption in government because people are not assertive about it,” Duterte said.

The announcement came a week after the President announced the firing of three undersecretaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) a day after he returned from the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea.

Terminated were DSWD Undersecretary for Protective Programs Mae Fe Templa, Undersecretary for Promotive Programs Maria Lourdes Turalde-Jarabe and Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Hope Hervilla.

p: wjg