Brexit: The ‘moment of truth’

Brussels — European Union leaders on Sunday approved a historic Brexit deal, holding out hopes of close future ties even as one declared Britain’s withdrawal after four decades a “tragedy.”

27 EU leaders approved the “tragic” Brexit deal

The 27 leaders of the bloc met without Prime Minister Theresa May to endorse the agreement, which sets the stage for Britain exit from the bloc on 29 March.

“EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations,” European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted, as the leaders waited for May to join them.

Arriving for a special summit in Brussels, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the bloc’s executive arm, said it was a “sad day.”

“To see a country like Great Britain … leave the EU is not a moment of joy nor of celebration, it’s a sad moment and it’s a tragedy,” he said.

Michel Barnier, the former French foreign minister who negotiated the deal on behalf of the bloc, added: “We will remain allies, partners and friends.”

May, who arrived in Brussels on Saturday evening for final talks with Tusk and Juncker, was due to join the other leaders later in a highly symbolic moment.

Forged during 17 months of tough negotiations, the withdrawal agreement covers financial matters, citizens’ rights, Northern Ireland and arrangements for a 21-month post-Brexit transition phase.

Some ministers were secretly working on a “Plan B.”

A short political declaration that accompanies the text sets out hopes for future security and trade ties.

But it is not the final stage, as the House of Commons in London must still approve the deal — and many MP have warned they will not back it.

Until the agreement is approved, all sides are still planning for the potentially disastrous possibility that Britain leaves the EU with no new arrangements in place.

Media reports in London on Sunday suggested some of May’s own ministers were secretly working with EU diplomats on a “Plan B” in case parliament rejected the agreement next month.

But Austrian Chancellor