Kyrie regrets statement

LOS ANGELES — American NBA player Kyrie Irving said Thursday he “meant no disrespect” after he criticized the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Irving told a reporter who wished him a happy Thanksgiving that he doesn’t celebrate the American holiday.

“Fuck Thanksgiving,” he added.

“I spoke with frustration after last night’s game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no m atter what,” Irving wrote in a Twitter message on Thursday, the day after he made the comments following a 117-109 loss by his Boston Celtics’ to the New York Knicks.

“Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I am grateful for the time we all can share with our families. We are always ONE.”